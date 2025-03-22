Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 277,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 128,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

