Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

