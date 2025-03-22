Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 2.7 %

IT opened at $430.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.37 and a 200-day moving average of $507.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.50 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $546.63.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.