Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,467 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Settian Capital LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.