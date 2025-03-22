Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,557 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Corteva by 774.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 143,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

CTVA stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

