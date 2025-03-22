Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

