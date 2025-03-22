Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $17.80. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

