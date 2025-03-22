Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 14.16% 7.83% 7.25% Quipt Home Medical -2.90% -6.70% -2.94%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 163.71%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Quipt Home Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.63 million 1.66 $770,000.00 $0.07 10.43 Quipt Home Medical $244.72 million 0.42 -$6.76 million ($0.17) -13.94

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

