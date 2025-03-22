Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 188,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE UIS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

