Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,777. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNTX shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.