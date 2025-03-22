Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45. 320,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Cordoba Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.
About Cordoba Minerals
Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.
