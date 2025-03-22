Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC increased its position in Edison International by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 343,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 291,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.