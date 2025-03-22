Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

