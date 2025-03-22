Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

