Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.70. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

