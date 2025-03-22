Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

