Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $274.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average of $285.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

