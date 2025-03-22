Covenant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,325.84 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $637,531.14 and $7,325.84 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

