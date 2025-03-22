CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Brian T. Mackey Purchases 7,500 Shares

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian T. Mackey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.78 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

