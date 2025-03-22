Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

