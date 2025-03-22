Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,429 shares of company stock worth $50,065,812 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

