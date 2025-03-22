Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $40,000 in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Price Performance

Shares of CPRO opened at $24.60 on Friday. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Get Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October alerts:

Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (CPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to track the return of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPRO was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.