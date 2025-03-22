Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $40,000 in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Price Performance
Shares of CPRO opened at $24.60 on Friday. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.
Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Profile
