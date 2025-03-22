Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $31,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of YSEP stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

