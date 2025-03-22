Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

INDA stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

