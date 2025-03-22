Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (BATS:QCOC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (BATS:QCOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (QCOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral QCOC was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (BATS:QCOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.