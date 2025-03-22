Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (BATS:QCOC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October (BATS:QCOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $20.68.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
