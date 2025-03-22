Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1567 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 243.7% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205. The company has a market cap of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

