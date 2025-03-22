crvUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $104.78 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. crvUSD has a total market cap of $104.78 million and $11.49 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,252.48 or 0.99860138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 104,928,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,928,397 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 104,710,620.1878405. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99853643 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $27,530,189.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

