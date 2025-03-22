Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.17. Currys shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 86,050 shares changing hands.
Currys Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.
