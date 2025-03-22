CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.20 and traded as high as $76.64. CVR Partners shares last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 49,686 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insider Activity at CVR Partners

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,001.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,710,477.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,820.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

