Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Posts Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $428.82 million during the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

