Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Posts Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $428.82 million during the quarter.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.