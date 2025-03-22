Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $44,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $106,892,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 768.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.