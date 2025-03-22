Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

