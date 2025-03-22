Danny Segman Purchases 250,000 Shares of Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM) Stock

Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM – Get Free Report) insider Danny Segman bought 250,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,750.00 ($41,981.13).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Danny Segman purchased 400,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,200.00 ($62,389.94).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Danny Segman purchased 100,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,300.00 ($15,911.95).

On Friday, February 14th, Danny Segman bought 100,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,100.00 ($17,044.03).

On Tuesday, January 21st, Danny Segman bought 75,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,675.00 ($13,632.08).

On Friday, January 17th, Danny Segman acquired 75,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,375.00 ($13,443.40).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Segman acquired 170,276 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,147.77 ($34,055.20).

