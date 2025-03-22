Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Trading Up 11.3 %

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Davis Select International ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.