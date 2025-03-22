Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $99.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.