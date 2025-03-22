DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Shares Down 13.7% – Here’s What Happened

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. 65,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
DiamondPeak Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.
About DiamondPeak
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
