Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

