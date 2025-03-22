Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Stock Holdings Raised by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises 18.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

