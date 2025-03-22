Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.