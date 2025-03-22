Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.83. 218,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,020,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Dogwood Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.