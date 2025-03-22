Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

