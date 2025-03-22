Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

