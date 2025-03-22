Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maestria Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,069,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $15,697,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

APO opened at $143.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

