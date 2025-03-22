Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.59.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.