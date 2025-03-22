Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 495,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 436,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

