DSV A/S (DSDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on April 9th

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4915 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 50.1% increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

