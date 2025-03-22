Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.25.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,499 shares of company stock worth $32,677,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $279,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $233,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

