Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Duolingo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total value of $2,350,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,499 shares of company stock valued at $32,677,268 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

