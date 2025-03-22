DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

