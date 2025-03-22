DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €52.70 ($57.28) and last traded at €52.60 ($57.17). Approximately 133,438 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.60 ($56.09).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.15.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

